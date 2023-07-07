Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 31st total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,116.0 days.
Shares of DACHF opened at $8.16 on Friday. Daicel has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.
