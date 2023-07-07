BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,204,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 10,047,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.4 days.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $35.55.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

