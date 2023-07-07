BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,204,100 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 10,047,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.4 days.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $35.55.
BHP Group Company Profile
