Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Drops By 19.0%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Acadian Timber Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACAZF opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. Acadian Timber has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Acadian Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.37%.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

