Contrasting Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Free Report) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $112.15 million 0.14 -$5.25 million ($0.19) -5.32 Precision Optics $20.81 million 1.63 -$930,000.00 $0.10 60.00

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Star Equity has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

31.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Precision Optics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity -0.99% 16.11% 5.84% Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Equity beats Precision Optics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

(Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Precision Optics

(Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.