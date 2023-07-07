Financial Review: Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) and Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT)

Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III -25.18% -4.80% -4.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Vanquis Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanquis Banking Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vanquis Banking Group and Mill City Ventures III, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vanquis Banking Group currently has a consensus price target of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11,554.14%. Given Vanquis Banking Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vanquis Banking Group is more favorable than Mill City Ventures III.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vanquis Banking Group and Mill City Ventures III’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanquis Banking Group N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.38 Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 3.23 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Mill City Ventures III has higher revenue and earnings than Vanquis Banking Group.

Summary

Vanquis Banking Group beats Mill City Ventures III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles. The company was formerly known as Provident Financial plc and changed its name to Vanquis Banking Group plc in March 2023. Vanquis Banking Group plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About Mill City Ventures III

(Free Report)

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.