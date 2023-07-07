Head-To-Head Survey: Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) versus Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.53% 9.26% 6.16% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.70 billion N/A $125.20 million $4.45 14.42 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 1.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weis Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.6% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Weis Markets and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,828.57%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

