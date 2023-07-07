Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives $27.68 Average PT from Analysts

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNLSY shares. Bank of America lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Renault Stock Performance
Renault stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.36.
Renault Announces Dividend
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.