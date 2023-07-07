Comparing Vantiva (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) & Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) and Vantiva (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Vantiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 15.80% 33.29% 7.31% Vantiva N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Nexstar Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vantiva 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexstar Media Group and Vantiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus price target of $219.40, indicating a potential upside of 30.97%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Vantiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $5.21 billion 1.15 $971.10 million $21.13 7.93 Vantiva $3.43 billion 0.00 -$165.63 million N/A N/A

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vantiva.

Risk and Volatility

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantiva has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Vantiva on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc., a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets. The company also offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, it engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Vantiva

Vantiva S.A. develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technicolor Creative Studios, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Technicolor Creative Studios segment offers high-end services to content creators, including visual effects and animation for features films, episodic series, advertising, video games, and other audiovisual content. The DVD Services segment replicates, packages, and distributes video game and music CD, DVD, and Blu-ray discs; and provides turnkey integrated supply-chain solutions comprising distribution, fulfillment, freight-brokerage, and transportation management services, as well as inventory management and related services. The Connected Home segment offers a portfolio of broadband and video customer premise equipment, including broadband modems and gateways, digital set-top boxes, and Internet of Things connected devices for Pay-TV operators and network service providers, as well as develops software solutions. The company was formerly known as Technicolor SA and changed its name to Vantiva S.A. in September 2022. Vantiva S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

