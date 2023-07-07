Comparing Oxurion (TBGNF) & Its Competitors

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Free Report) is one of 379 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Oxurion and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxurion
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.12
|Oxurion Competitors
|$189.95 million
|$21.63 million
|21.91
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxurion and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxurion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Oxurion Competitors
|573
|1562
|4780
|60
|2.62
As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 97.93%. Given Oxurion’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Oxurion and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxurion
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Oxurion Competitors
|-10,421.76%
|-62.49%
|-17.53%
Summary
Oxurion peers beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Oxurion
Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.
