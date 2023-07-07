Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Latham Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $393.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Latham Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 819,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.

See Also

