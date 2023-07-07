Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $393.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29.
In related news, Director James E. Cline acquired 40,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,589,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 819,000 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, and GLI brand names.
