Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $26.29

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $5,312,036.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 209,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $5,312,036.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,811,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,200,596.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,394 shares of company stock worth $1,203,266 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

