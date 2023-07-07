Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $154.42

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.42.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,756,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,550 shares of company stock worth $6,443,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -159.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -438.71%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

