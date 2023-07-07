CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $32.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,929,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,139,684,000 after purchasing an additional 631,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,833,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after acquiring an additional 657,742 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,132,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,793,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.46 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

About CenterPoint Energy

)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

