Financial Survey: Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO) versus Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) and Riverdale Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:RVDO – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovintiv and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $12.46 billion 0.83 $3.64 billion $17.11 2.18 Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

76.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Riverdale Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverdale Oil and Gas has a beta of -8.49, suggesting that its share price is 949% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Riverdale Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 33.45% 23.98% 11.27% Riverdale Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ovintiv and Riverdale Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 10 0 2.59 Riverdale Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $57.11, indicating a potential upside of 53.18%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Riverdale Oil and Gas.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Riverdale Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Bakken in northwest North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Riverdale Oil and Gas

Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation produces oil and gas in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

