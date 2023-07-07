Financial Review: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) versus Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Free Report) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Park Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.13 $162.00 million $1.11 11.82

Analyst Recommendations

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sotherly Hotels and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 0 7 1 0 2.13

Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $17.55, suggesting a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts 9.44% 5.90% 2.60%

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Sotherly Hotels on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

