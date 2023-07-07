Mastercard (NYSE:MA) & Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Helbiz and Mastercard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastercard 0 2 18 0 2.90

Mastercard has a consensus price target of $422.04, suggesting a potential upside of 7.35%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Helbiz.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -528.22% N/A -223.48% Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Helbiz and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.5% of Helbiz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Helbiz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Helbiz and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $15.54 million 2.01 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.05 Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.76 $9.93 billion $10.01 39.27

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. Helbiz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Helbiz has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Helbiz on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz



Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence solutions for parties to transact, as well as proprietary insights, drawing on principled use of consumer, and merchant data services. In addition, the company offers analytics, test and learn, consulting, managed services, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants. Further, it provides open banking and digital identity platforms services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

