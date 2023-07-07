ACV Auctions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,027 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical daily volume of 885 put options.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 3.5 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.36.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,643.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 354,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,779,919 shares of company stock worth $78,457,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Rivermont Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,867,000. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,960,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 493,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

