Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

DNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $973.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

