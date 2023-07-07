Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
DNN has been the subject of a number of other reports. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Denison Mines to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Denison Mines Stock Down 4.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $973.67 million, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
