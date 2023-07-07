Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MXC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

