Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URG. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ur-Energy

Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 49.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 74,899 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ur-Energy by 441.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

