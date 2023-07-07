StockNews.com Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.82%.
Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.
