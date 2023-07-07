StockNews.com Lowers Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.82%.

Institutional Trading of Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 136.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 12 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 141 acres of ground leases.

