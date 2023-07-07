Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.32.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,557,000 after acquiring an additional 332,642 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.