Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,649.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $2,638,463. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

