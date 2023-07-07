FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT opened at $250.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $253.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average of $213.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,988,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 7,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.