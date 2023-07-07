Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.33.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DY opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.