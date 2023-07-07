World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. World Fuel Services has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in World Fuel Services by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 382.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Featured Articles

