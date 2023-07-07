Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $555,454,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,822,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,893,000 after purchasing an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after acquiring an additional 158,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

