Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 144.57% and a net margin of 85.15%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.