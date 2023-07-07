GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.
GSI Technology Trading Down 5.6 %
GSI Technology stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.80.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
