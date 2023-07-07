GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

GSI Technology Trading Down 5.6 %

GSI Technology stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GSI Technology by 75,282.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 429,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.