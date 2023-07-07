Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

CIDM stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $302.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cinedigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

