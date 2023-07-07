Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

ATEC opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 415,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,823,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,220,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,976,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,945,770 shares of company stock valued at $29,152,855 over the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $3,659,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphatec by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

