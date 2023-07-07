Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.64 on Thursday. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $476.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

In other news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $107,077.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Whitestone REIT

(Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.