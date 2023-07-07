BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.38 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
