Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

