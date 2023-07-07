Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

HLLY opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $507.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,313,000 after buying an additional 202,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Holley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 964,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Holley by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 968,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 65,230 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Holley during the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

