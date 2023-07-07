Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives $20.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

LTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Life Time Group Price Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $19.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.08 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Erik Weaver sold 40,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $814,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Life Time Group by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

