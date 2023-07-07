Analysts Set PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Target Price at $45.60

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRCT stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.36. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.58.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

