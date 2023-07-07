Short Interest in JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Increases By 22.3%

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,173,100 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 31st total of 3,411,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,910.3 days.

JD Logistics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDLGF opened at $1.62 on Friday. JD Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered JD Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

