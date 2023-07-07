Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 262.0 days.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
ANDHF opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANDHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
