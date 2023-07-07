LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXU opened at $9.80 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $746.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $180.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 488.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

(Free Report

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.