Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Rises By 22.4%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dufry Price Performance

DUFRY stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dufry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dufry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dufry in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Dufry Company Profile

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Further Reading

