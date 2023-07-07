Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84.

Danone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3418 per share. This is a boost from Danone’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

