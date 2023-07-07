AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

