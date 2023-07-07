Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $21.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45.

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

