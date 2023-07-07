EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 194,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,500,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 63,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

