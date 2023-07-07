Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305,000.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 107,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $499,591.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,245,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,634.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 112,339 shares of company stock valued at $517,260. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 81.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 412,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,292,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,431 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Noodles & Company by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

