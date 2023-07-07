Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to $75.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 598.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,381 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

