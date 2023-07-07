Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.78. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,056,000 after buying an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,075,000 after purchasing an additional 89,080 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,623,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,315,000 after purchasing an additional 181,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

