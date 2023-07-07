Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded by Barclays to Underweight

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Lumentum Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.87.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after acquiring an additional 405,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

