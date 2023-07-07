Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 160,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, for a total transaction of $5,384,225.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,225.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 93,907 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $3,159,031.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 160,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $5,384,225.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,225.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 485,388 shares of company stock worth $15,543,025 and sold 1,863,122 shares worth $61,238,503. Corporate insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 68.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 791,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 320,393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 266,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 98,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

